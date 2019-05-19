NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí to undergo training day with RNLI

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 07:51 AM

The gardaí and coast guard will today undergo a training exercise on and offshore in the vicinity of Machaire Gathlán Pier, Bunbeg, Co Donegal.

Also taking part in the exercise will be personnel from the RNLI and Irish Underwater Council Search and Recovery Divers.

Gardaí say the aim of the exercise is to review search, rescue, recovery operational capacity and to enhance communications between themselves; Marine Rescue Centre, Malin Head; Irish Coast Guards teams; Irish Underwater Council Search & Recovery Divers; and the RNLI.

They have assured the public that if they see garda activity on the coast this morning it is part of the planned operation.

Earlier this week, the RNLI in Castletownbere conducted a successful search operation this afternoon after a tourist was reported missing.

"We are delighted at the very swift response of the crew and that the casualty was located safe and well," said Launching Authority, Paddy O’Connor.

