Gardaí to get 'electronic key' to intercept criminal gangs' encrypted messages

Laws are being drafted to give State agencies legal powers to intercept encrypted communications.

The Department of Justice told the Irish Examiner that the proposals “are being prepared” for the Minister for Justice and the Government.

Gardaí have been calling for powers to intercept and access encrypted devices in recent year. And in July 2019 a top judge told the Government that agencies reported that the current laws were “considerably out of date”.

On Thursday, details emerged of a spying operation by a joint French-Dutch police team which breached encrypted phones, used by criminal gangs across Europe.

Gardaí have said Irish crime gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, regularly use encrypted phones to order assassinations and import drugs and firearms.

Last February, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called for an “electronic key” to legally enable detectives to access encrypted devices.

In his report a year ago, Mr Justice Charles Meehan, who supervises the use of the Interception of Postal Packets and Telecommunications Messages Act 1993, said officers raised concerns that the act was “considerably out of date having regard to technical developments that have taken place since”.

The Department of Justice said: “In recent years, there have been significant technological advancements in the area of communications, including the encryption of data, which have necessitated new and more innovative approaches to law enforcement responses particularly in the area of evidence gathering.”

“As highlighted in the Report of the Designated Judge it is essential that our domestic legislation [1993 Act] keeps pace with technological developments. Legislative proposals, with a view to modernising the current legal framework, are being prepared by the Department for the consideration of the Minister and the Government.”