News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí to get 'electronic key' to intercept criminal gangs' encrypted messages

Gardaí to get 'electronic key' to intercept criminal gangs' encrypted messages
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Laws are being drafted to give State agencies legal powers to intercept encrypted communications.

The Department of Justice told the Irish Examiner that the proposals “are being prepared” for the Minister for Justice and the Government.

Gardaí have been calling for powers to intercept and access encrypted devices in recent year. And in July 2019 a top judge told the Government that agencies reported that the current laws were “considerably out of date”.

On Thursday, details emerged of a spying operation by a joint French-Dutch police team which breached encrypted phones, used by criminal gangs across Europe.

Gardaí have said Irish crime gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, regularly use encrypted phones to order assassinations and import drugs and firearms.

Last February, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called for an “electronic key” to legally enable detectives to access encrypted devices.

In his report a year ago, Mr Justice Charles Meehan, who supervises the use of the Interception of Postal Packets and Telecommunications Messages Act 1993, said officers raised concerns that the act was “considerably out of date having regard to technical developments that have taken place since”.

The Department of Justice said: “In recent years, there have been significant technological advancements in the area of communications, including the encryption of data, which have necessitated new and more innovative approaches to law enforcement responses particularly in the area of evidence gathering.”

“As highlighted in the Report of the Designated Judge it is essential that our domestic legislation [1993 Act] keeps pace with technological developments. Legislative proposals, with a view to modernising the current legal framework, are being prepared by the Department for the consideration of the Minister and the Government.”

READ MORE

Gardaí called in after judge hears father strips and flogs his three children twice weekly

More on this topic

Top Limerick gang hit in Garda swoopTop Limerick gang hit in Garda swoop

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence

Veronica Guerin’s brother calls for return of internment to tackle drug gangsVeronica Guerin’s brother calls for return of internment to tackle drug gangs

Major Kinahan crime figure among four arrested in Ireland-UK operationMajor Kinahan crime figure among four arrested in Ireland-UK operation

TOPIC: Gangland Crime

More in this Section

Cork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobsCork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobs

Charity urges caution after hearing about potential house partiesCharity urges caution after hearing about potential house parties

Irish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfallIrish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfall

'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack


Lifestyle

Like it or not, video meetings are here to stay. Home editor Eve Kelliher gets an expert's secrets to preparing interiors for their close-up.How to ensure your home is always camera-ready in the Zoom era

Tougher plants, smaller plots and more communal spaces will grow in popularity, says Hannah Stephenson.What will gardens of the future look like?

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play, and there are many things you can build or buy to help them along, says Kya deLongchampsGarden adventures: Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »