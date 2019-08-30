Gardaí suspect that Dublin drug gang linked to seizure of four loaded guns

Gardaí suspect that a Dublin drug gang is linked to the seizure of four loaded guns in Co Monaghan.

The interception of such an arsenal and the fact that the weapons were loaded has been described as a “great result” by gardaí.

The discovery was made when traffic police became suspicious of a driver during a speed stop at Lisanisk, Carrickmacross on Wednesday.

The driver, from Dublin’s north inner city, is associated with a convicted heroin supplier who received a seven-year sentence in 2009 for a €4m haul of heroin.

Gardaí said the Monaghan Roads Policing Unit was conducting speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross when they stopped a car: “A roadside drugs test was carried out on the driver.

“In a follow-up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were seized.”

The driver, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences Against The State Act 1939.

The discovery of four loaded guns, being transported, possibly back to Dublin, is seen as a “great result” by gardaí.

“The fact that the four weapons were loaded typically means their use was imminent,” said one garda source.

Another source praised the work of the traffic gardaí: “This is good basic policing and we’re very happy with that.

There could be a temptation to let the person go, but they delved into it further and took four loaded guns off the street.

The man arrested has links to a 46-year-old man who was convicted in relation to the seizure of almost €4m of heroin in west Dublin in June 2008.