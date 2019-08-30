News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí suspect that Dublin drug gang linked to seizure of four loaded guns

Gardaí suspect that Dublin drug gang linked to seizure of four loaded guns
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Gardaí suspect that a Dublin drug gang is linked to the seizure of four loaded guns in Co Monaghan.

The interception of such an arsenal and the fact that the weapons were loaded has been described as a “great result” by gardaí.

The discovery was made when traffic police became suspicious of a driver during a speed stop at Lisanisk, Carrickmacross on Wednesday.

The driver, from Dublin’s north inner city, is associated with a convicted heroin supplier who received a seven-year sentence in 2009 for a €4m haul of heroin.

Gardaí said the Monaghan Roads Policing Unit was conducting speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross when they stopped a car: “A roadside drugs test was carried out on the driver.

“In a follow-up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were seized.”

The driver, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences Against The State Act 1939.

The discovery of four loaded guns, being transported, possibly back to Dublin, is seen as a “great result” by gardaí.

“The fact that the four weapons were loaded typically means their use was imminent,” said one garda source.

Another source praised the work of the traffic gardaí: “This is good basic policing and we’re very happy with that.

There could be a temptation to let the person go, but they delved into it further and took four loaded guns off the street.

The man arrested has links to a 46-year-old man who was convicted in relation to the seizure of almost €4m of heroin in west Dublin in June 2008.

READ MORE

Tensions with London, no-deal Brexit and a precarious budget

More on this topic

Drogheda mayor calls for Garda statementDrogheda mayor calls for Garda statement

Woman who called herself Devil Bitch 666 sexually abused children for moneyWoman who called herself Devil Bitch 666 sexually abused children for money

Six held after yacht carrying up to €66m of cocaine is seized off Welsh coastSix held after yacht carrying up to €66m of cocaine is seized off Welsh coast

Welder killed in street attack potentially involved in earlier pub argumentWelder killed in street attack potentially involved in earlier pub argument

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

One injured in Co Wicklow fireOne injured in Co Wicklow fire

People going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivalsPeople going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivals

Plans to regulate childminding sector announcedPlans to regulate childminding sector announced

British Queen’s portrait returns to Stormont House after outcry over removalBritish Queen’s portrait returns to Stormont House after outcry over removal


Lifestyle

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »