News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith

Gardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith
The Turkish Airlines plane carrying Lisa Smith (inset) landing at Dublin Airport. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 06:29 PM

Gardaí are studying replies made by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith to questioning as they decide whether to go to court and seek a further extension to her detention.

Ms Smith's solicitor, Darragh Mackin, said his client was cooperating fully with gardaí and answering questions posed by them.

Ms Smith was arrested just before 11am on Sunday after she was flown from Turkey along with her two-year-old daughter.

The former member of the Defence Forces was met at Dublin Airport by the Special Detective Unit officers and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

She had been in Syria, in the territory of the so-called Islamic State, since 2015.

She was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for a maximum detention period of 72 hours.

Gardaí have said they were investigating Ms Smith for suspected offences committed abroad under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

There are a range of offences covered under this act, and its mother legislation, the Offences Against the State Act 1939, including: membership of an unlawful organisation; training someone in the use of firearms; engaging in, or attempting to engage in, a terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity; or public provocation to commit a terrorist offence.

Lisa Smith
Lisa Smith

Mr Mackin said his client “categorically denied” any involvement in terrorist offences or terrorist organisations and said that while she went to the geographic and political entity that was Islamic State in Syria, she never joined the militant group Islamic State.

Gardaí have been developing a comprehensive file in relation to Ms Smith, which is thought to include intelligence from foreign security services and statements, including admissions, made by Ms Smith in media interviews.

Sources said the arrest was conducted to put the evidence to her to get her response – and, in turn, to check out those replies.

It is understood senior officers are engaged with the DPP on whether or not to seek a further extension from the district court.

Ms Smith can be held by gardaí for a maximum of 48 hours, meaning that on Tuesday morning they would have to go to the district court to get a final 24 hours' detention.

Sources said they will have to demonstrate to the judge that they need extra time to check out any replies given by Ms Smith and revert to her.

Speaking on RTÉ's Drivetime, Micheal O'Higgins SC said bringing a prosecution in this area was “unchartered territory” and that pursuing charges of a terrorist offence abroad would be “really difficult”.

He said a membership charge would be easier and require “circumstantial evidence” and evidence of a chief superintendent of his belief Ms Smith was a member of an unlawful organisation, with reports of foreign intelligence agencies the basis of that belief.

In relation to the distinction between Islamic State the territory and Islamic State the organisation, he said it depended on which was considered unlawful under the legislation.

READ MORE

Kerry farmer convicted of manslaughter of 73-year-old neighbour has four years added to sentence

More on this topic

Period of detention for Lisa Smith extended by 24 hoursPeriod of detention for Lisa Smith extended by 24 hours

Lisa Smith’s repatriation: Deprivation of citizenship a mistakeLisa Smith’s repatriation: Deprivation of citizenship a mistake

Lisa Smith returns: Foreign agencies’ work forms key evidenceLisa Smith returns: Foreign agencies’ work forms key evidence

Govt secured return of Lisa Smith in light of 'dire conditions' her daughter faced in Syria - CoveneyGovt secured return of Lisa Smith in light of 'dire conditions' her daughter faced in Syria - Coveney


TOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Court rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgementCourt rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgement

'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting

30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas

Woman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rulesWoman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rules


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

The latest series from the long-running podcast You Must Remember This concluded last week.Podcast Corner: Song Of The South out of tune with modern age

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »