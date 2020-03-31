News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí stop woman with Covid-19 out posting letters

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 01:59 PM

Gardaí were left shocked after discovering a woman posting a letter who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The worrying incident happened recently in the south of the country.

Gardaí operating a checkpoint stopped a car and asked a couple why they were out, bearing in mind the current restrictions on travel.

A spokesperson said gardaí in the south of the county encountered a car occupied by a middle-aged couple.

The female passenger present informed gardaí that she had been recently diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

A garda statement adds: "Despite this diagnosis, they were travelling to post a letter. They were immediately directed to return to their residence to self-isolate in accordance HSE and Government guidelines."

The spokesperson added that self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people.

Gardaí have been operating hundreds of checkpoints across the county.

The latest restrictions in operation since last Friday mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

