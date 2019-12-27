News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize €250k worth of suspected stolen bikes in Dublin raid

The suspected stolen bikes
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Over 100 suspected stolen bicycles worth around €250,000 were recovered by Gardai during the search of a container in Co Dublin yesterday morning.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are investigating the 116 stolen bikes in the city centre and they searched the 40-foot container at Allotments in Newcastle, Co Dublin and discovered the bikes of all makes and models.

The bikes have been seized pending further technical examination and gardaí say they will try to identify the rightful owners.

Bikes that are not returned will then be circulated on social media in the coming weeks.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

