Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork

Gardaí have seized a number of dogs in a search operation at three locations in Co. Cork today.

Officers from the Cork City Crime Unit, with help from the District Detective Unit, searched three addresses in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny.

A total of 22 dogs were seized, some for animal welfare concerns.

All of the dogs have been taken to the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have urged pet owners to microchip their pets so they can be easily identified if found.

They have also said that the owner's contact details should be placed on the animal’s collar.

Where a high-value breed of animal is housed, owners should also consider additional crime prevention measures, such as CCTV.