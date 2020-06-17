News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork
A total of 22 dogs were seized, some for animal welfare concerns. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 09:53 PM

Gardaí have seized a number of dogs in a search operation at three locations in Co. Cork today.

Officers from the Cork City Crime Unit, with help from the District Detective Unit, searched three addresses in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny.

A total of 22 dogs were seized, some for animal welfare concerns.

All of the dogs have been taken to the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork
All of the dogs have been taken to the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA). Pic: Garda Press Office
Gardaí have urged pet owners to microchip their pets so they can be easily identified if found. 

They have also said that the owner's contact details should be placed on the animal’s collar. 

Where a high-value breed of animal is housed, owners should also consider additional crime prevention measures, such as CCTV.

READ MORE

Lucky escape for elderly couple after their car reverses 20ft down rocks at Salthill promenade

More on this topic

Investigation launched after lambs found killed in Wicklow fieldsInvestigation launched after lambs found killed in Wicklow fields

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

'Dazed' baby owl rescued from main road in Offaly'Dazed' baby owl rescued from main road in Offaly

Gardaí seize eight dogs after stopping van in TipperaryGardaí seize eight dogs after stopping van in Tipperary

TOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

A real sign of summer is a craving for something salty. The sea air seems to generate it, and the thought of a picnic gets us salivating.Crunch factor: Eight crisp brands put to the test

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »