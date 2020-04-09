Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint

Gardaí in have seized over €10,000 worth of "unstamped" cigarettes after stopping a car at a coronavirus checkpoint in Co Mayo

The checkpoint was set up as part of the Claremorris Community Engagement area’s response to the outbreak of Covid-19

"A car was stopped at the Covid-19 checkpoint at Bohola where enquiries were made into the purpose of the driver’s movements," a garda spokesperson said of yesterday's incident.

"Subsequently, the car was searched and approximately 20,000 cigarettes were located," they added.

The cigarettes represent an approximate loss to the exchequer of €10,600, gardaí say.

"Revenue has been notified and is pursuing this investigation," the spokesperson added.