News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 08:22 PM

Gardaí in have seized over €10,000 worth of "unstamped" cigarettes after stopping a car at a coronavirus checkpoint in Co Mayo

Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint

The checkpoint was set up as part of the Claremorris Community Engagement area’s response to the outbreak of Covid-19

"A car was stopped at the Covid-19 checkpoint at Bohola where enquiries were made into the purpose of the driver’s movements," a garda spokesperson said of yesterday's incident.

"Subsequently, the car was searched and approximately 20,000 cigarettes were located," they added.

The cigarettes represent an approximate loss to the exchequer of €10,600, gardaí say.

"Revenue has been notified and is pursuing this investigation," the spokesperson added.

READ MORE

Ireland at 'very delicate and critical point' in response to Covid-19 outbreak

More on this topic

UK police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrestsUK police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebrationCo Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration

Irish Examiner View: Beating the pandemic - Be resolute, stay at home this weekendIrish Examiner View: Beating the pandemic - Be resolute, stay at home this weekend

Irish Examiner View: Debenhams close Irish stores - Economic plan is now urgentIrish Examiner View: Debenhams close Irish stores - Economic plan is now urgent


TOPIC: Coronavirus