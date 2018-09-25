Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Westport teenager

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 03:21 PM

Gardaí in Westport wish to seek the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney, who is missing from Westport since September 19, 2018.

Elaine Sweeney.

Elaine was last seen when she left the house at 8am on Wednesday last.

Elaine is described as 5' 2", slight build with long brown hair, brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of going missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 - 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

