News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Gardaí at Coolock in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 59-year-old man.

Paul McDonnell is missing from his home at Belcamp Ave, in Coolock.

Paul is described as approximately 5'8" in height, of slim build with brown/grey hair and bright blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a grey tracksuit top, navy body warmer and grey slippers.

His family are seriously concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to the public to assist Gardaí in locating him.

It is understood he was last seen at 11:30am this morning in Coolock boarding a city bound bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia

More on this topic

Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

Gardaí searching for missing Limerick man find bodyGardaí searching for missing Limerick man find body

Limerick man, 86, with dementia missingLimerick man, 86, with dementia missing


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »