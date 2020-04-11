News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol seize firearms and electronic devices

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 06:40 PM

Gardaí on a Covid-19 patrol in Co. Clare today have seized two firearms.

Officers in the Kilmihil area of the county saw a male in his late teens holding a rifle this afternoon.

When they approached him about it, they found out that he did not hold a firearm licence.

In a follow-up operation, Gardaí searched a premises in the Kilmihil area and found an air rifle with scope and an imitation 9mm handgun.

These were sezied along with a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb and some electronic devices.


No arrests have been made and investigations continue.


