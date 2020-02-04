News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Ennis

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Ennis
By Pat Flynn
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 01:28 PM

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in the town early today.

The discovery was made by passers-by at a round 6am on a walkway alongside the River Fergus in the town.

While gardaí say there’s no indication of foul play at this stage of their investigation, the office of the state pathologist has been informed.

The body of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The scene has also been technically examined.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Mill Road, Wood Quay or the River Fergus walk areas of the town last night or early this morning to contact them if they have any information about this woman or how she came to be in the location.

Superintendent Brendan McDonagh of Ennis said: “At this stage in our investigation there is no indication of foul play however the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of our investigation.”

The woman is described as being 5'2 in height, wearing dark grey top, black runners and walked with the aid of a crutch.

Supt McDonagh added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this woman in the Parnell Street, Woodquay, River Walk or Mill Road areas between 10pm yesterday and 6am today to come forward if they have any information that might help us.

“We are also checking CCTV from the local area and would appeal to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”

Gardaí at Ennis can be contacted on 065 6848100.

More on this topic

Man arrested by gardaí investigating 'ghost brokers'Man arrested by gardaí investigating 'ghost brokers'

Man, 30s, dies following collision in DonegalMan, 30s, dies following collision in Donegal

Man recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attackMan recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attack

Man arrested in connection with 2017 sexual assault in LimerickMan arrested in connection with 2017 sexual assault in Limerick


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service

Man avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning betMan avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning bet

Fine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to votersFine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to voters

Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine chargeJudge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge


Lifestyle

Don a cape rather than your anorak as Peter Dowdall explains why gardeners have superhero statusPeter Dowdall: Gardens can save the planet

Why there’s nothing wrong with lifting weight to lose it.Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »