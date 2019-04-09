NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating alleged attempted abduction of child in Co Kerry

Scartaglin GAA Grounds. Photo: Google Maps.
By Marita Moloney
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 11:01 AM

Gardaí are investigating the alleged attempted abduction of a young boy at a GAA grounds in Co Kerry last weekend.

The alleged "suspicious approach" to an 11-year-old boy occurred at Scartaglin GAA grounds in Castleisland at 3pm on Saturday.

Two men wearing balaclavas and travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf are understood to have chased the child, according to Radio Kerry.

It reports that the boy managed to escape through a hole in the fence and raise the alarm.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are "investigating a report of an alleged suspicious approach to an 11-year-old boy at approximately 3pm on the 6/04/19 at Scartaglin GAA Grounds, Castleisland, Co Kerry".

Scartaglin GAA club has organised a community meeting tonight to discuss the details of the alleged incident.

Parents and guardians have been encouraged to attend the event.

The club made the announcement on Twitter yesterday saying: "Public/Community meeting will be held tomorrow night Tuesday 9th April in the Heritage Centre, Scartaglen at 9.30pm to discuss details of the incident that occurred in the GAA grounds over the weekend. Parents/Guardians encouraged to attend."

