Gardaí investigating alleged assault of man, 20s, in Cork city centre

By Jess Casey
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 09:35 PM

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a man in Cork city centre this evening who sustained an apparent stab wound while working in a licensed premises.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 6.25pm when the man, who is in his 20s, sustained the injury at his place of work on Paul Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A man, who is also in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the Bridewell Garda Station 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

