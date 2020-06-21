News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating all circumstances after woman killed following sword attack

Gardai at the scene in Willow Wood Blanchardstown today. Picture: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 08:40 PM

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old woman at a house in Hartstown today.

At around 11.30am, gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house on Willow Wood Grove where a woman was discovered with serious injuries.

The injured woman was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, aged 60, was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The woman's body has been removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem exam will be carried out tomorrow by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han.

Local councillor Kieran Dennison said locals were shocked at the details reported of the stabbing.

"We are still waiting for the full details to emerge but from what people have heard from the media they are obviously quite shocked about the stories of the weapons that were used," said Cllr Dennison.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case.

A garda family liaison officer has been assigned.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

