Gardaí investigating after three people assaulted in Ennis

Gardaí are investigating after two men and a woman were assaulted in Ennis, Co Clare yesterday evening.

At around 6.30pm, a woman in her 50s was assaulted in a takeaway on O'Connell Street.

Shortly afterwards, a man in his 50s and another man in his 70s were attacked by the same man in the Friar's Walk car park, close to the Templegate Hotel.

They were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Ennis say they are following a definite line of inquiry, and have identified a suspect, but no arrests have yet been made.