NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after three people assaulted in Ennis

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Gardaí are investigating after two men and a woman were assaulted in Ennis, Co Clare yesterday evening.

At around 6.30pm, a woman in her 50s was assaulted in a takeaway on O'Connell Street.

Shortly afterwards, a man in his 50s and another man in his 70s were attacked by the same man in the Friar's Walk car park, close to the Templegate Hotel.

They were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Ennis say they are following a definite line of inquiry, and have identified a suspect, but no arrests have yet been made.

READ MORE

Elderly man with serious heart condition waiting on hospital trolley since Sunday

More on this topic

Garda car rammed in high-speed chase from Dublin to Portlaoise

Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery this week

Saracens to play matches at Spurs’ new stadium

There’s a £700 burger in Japan – here are 4 other hilariously expensive burgers you can actually buy

KEYWORDS

Ennis

More in this Section

‘Long-standing feud’ results in convictions for five men

Coveney: Prepare for no-deal Brexit

Cork airport launches eight new routes

British MPs reject four options as Brexit deadlock continues


Lifestyle

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

'Even people like Ed Sheeran are a positive influence', says Cork guitarist Bill Shanley

Making Cents: Thousands have inadequate health insurance cover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »