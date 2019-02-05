NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating after thefts from 35 vehicles in Cork on Sunday

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Gardaí have launched an investigation after 35 vehicles parked in West Cork had property stolen from them on Sunday.

The thefts happened across housing estates in Clonakilty, Belgooly and Riverstick, where most of the cars were unlocked.

Speaking at Bandon Garda Station today, Superintendent Brendan Fogarty said: "I would ask that wherever you park your vehicle, that you always take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location.

"Over the weekend in Cork City we also had a number of theft from cars in Ballincollig, Douglas, and Togher. But this is not just an issue for us in Cork.

Criminals throughout the country are going around housing estates and trying every car door until they get one that is unlocked.

"Unfortunately in Clonakilty, Belgooly and Riverstick, this was the case and on Sunday night we had 35 incidents."

Around €340,000 worth of property is stolen from vehicles each year, according to gardaí.

Property normally stolen includes cash, laptops, tools, sunglasses, jewellery and sports equipment.

The figures also showed that one-third of all vehicles broken into in residential areas were unlocked.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in West Cork on Sunday night into Monday morning to contact them.


