Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

A man in his 20s has been shot following an attack in Drogheda, Co Louth this evening.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which is believed to have taken place in the Termonabbey area of the town at around 8.20pm tonight.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Sources say the shooting is being linked to an ongoing feud between rival crime gangs in Drogheda.

The feud has escalated over the past few months with an attempted murder and a number of attacks on property.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.