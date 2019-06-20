News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Gardaí at the scene in Termonabbey. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 09:29 PM

A man in his 20s has been shot following an attack in Drogheda, Co Louth this evening.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which is believed to have taken place in the Termonabbey area of the town at around 8.20pm tonight.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Sources say the shooting is being linked to an ongoing feud between rival crime gangs in Drogheda.

The feud has escalated over the past few months with an attempted murder and a number of attacks on property.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Man and teenage girl arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of 56-year-old in Laois

More on this topic

Shots fired at house in Drogheda

'Drug runner' says gangs in Drogheda are 'scumbags' who are 'very dangerous'

Three men charged in relation to Drogheda fued

Minister for Justice defends investigations into Drogheda feud

DroghedaShootingTOPIC: Drogheda

More in this Section

70% of people in UK believe gay couples should be able to marry in NI

Major flaw in laws prohibiting resale of NAMA properties to developers revealed

Technical group established to look at Brexit backstop alternatives

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford


Lifestyle

Pop-up gardens show off the best of the Ancient East

Ask Audrey: I keep having filthy thoughts about boy-racer types from West Kerry

The history of eyelashes: The tiny hairs that hold huge sway in the beauty industry

Garry Ringrose on playing the long game

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »