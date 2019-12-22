News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigate sudden death of man, 20s, in Cork

Gardaí investigate sudden death of man, 20s, in Cork
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:02 AM

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a young man in Cork this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was found outside his house in Grenagh by a relative.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics rushed to the scene but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have now launched an investigation to establish all the circumstances surrounding the death.

While it’s understood they are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage, a post-mortem examination which is due to take place at Cork University Hospital later will determine the course of their investigation.

READ MORE

‘Epidemic’ of domestic violence needs to be stopped, says Varadkar

More on this topic

'From the bushes of Blackrock...to the bright lights of Paris': Simon Zebo proposes to long-term girlfriend'From the bushes of Blackrock...to the bright lights of Paris': Simon Zebo proposes to long-term girlfriend

Cork Penny Dinners overwhelmed by generosity as they prepare to feed 200 on Christmas Day Cork Penny Dinners overwhelmed by generosity as they prepare to feed 200 on Christmas Day

Death of woman in East Cork a 'tragic accident', gardaí sayDeath of woman in East Cork a 'tragic accident', gardaí say

Ambitious plan for Cork harbour town revealedAmbitious plan for Cork harbour town revealed


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Garda escapes injury as patrol car bursts into flames on motorwayGarda escapes injury as patrol car bursts into flames on motorway

Couple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairsCouple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairs

'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia

Two men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in DublinTwo men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in Dublin


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »