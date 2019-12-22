Gardaí investigate sudden death of man, 20s, in Cork

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a young man in Cork this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was found outside his house in Grenagh by a relative.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics rushed to the scene but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have now launched an investigation to establish all the circumstances surrounding the death.

While it’s understood they are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage, a post-mortem examination which is due to take place at Cork University Hospital later will determine the course of their investigation.