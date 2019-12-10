News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigate abusive letters sent to FAI

Gardaí investigate abusive letters sent to FAI
The FAI's offices in Abbotstown.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 09:49 PM

Gardaí are investigating a series of abusive letters sent to FAI offices in Abbotstown in the past 48 hours.

The letters are reported to contain a series of threats against staff at the football association.

It comes following last week's announcement by the organisation that it has liabilities of €55m.

An emergency Oireachtas committee meeting on the FAI's financial situation had been arranged for tomorrow, but it was postponed today after the association said it would not be appearing.

It is believed security at the west Dublin campus has been increased as a precaution.

