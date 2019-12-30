Gardaí injured 210 times this year

Gardaí have been injured more than 210 times in assaults on duty so far this year, newly released figures have revealed.

The 211 incidents include broken bones, dislocations, internal head injuries, as well as smaller injuries like bruising and grazes.

Records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how the highest number of assaults took place in the Kerry division, where 23 members, or more than 10% of the national total, sustained injuries as a result of an assault.

The most serious incidents included one member who had internal head injuries in Kildare and an officer in west Dublin who had “serious multiple injuries”.

Four gardaí had bones dislocated as a result of assault with those members based in Cork City, south Dublin, Waterford, and Wicklow.

Another 17 officers suffered broken bones, where the injury was described as a ‘closed fracture’ meaning their skin was not broken.

Five such incidents were recorded in Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central, a busy area that covers the south inner city including Pearse St and Kevin St Garda stations.

Two gardaí suffered open fractures, where a bone ended up exposed, leaving them at serious risk of an infection occurring.

Those incidents took place in the Cavan/Monaghan region and the Laois/Offaly region, according to the records.

Ten officers suffered open wounds because of an assault, with these attacks spread around the county and two taking place in Dublin West.

Another 34 officers experienced a ‘sprain’ or a ‘strain’, while 22 attacks were listed as having caused ‘other’ injuries in official figures from the gardaí.

The largest amount of attacks involved “bruising, grazes, or bites” with 119 such assaults recorded around the country.

There were significant numbers of these types of incidents recorded in Kerry (17) and in the Roscommon/Longford region (11).

The figures cover the vast majority of the year up to December 13 meaning the figures for assault injuries are likely to reach at least 220 by New Year’s Day.

That would represent a slight increase on figures for last year when 211 attack injuries were recorded, with Kerry (24) also seeming to have a disproportionate share of assaults in 2018.

The yearly figure would, however, represent a significant drop compared to 2017 when 258 incidents were logged and 2016 when there were 284.

All gardaí injured in the line of duty are entitled to make a claim under the Garda Compensation Scheme.

So far this year, 147 new compensation cases have been opened by An Garda Síochána with nine cases closed.

In the first 11-and-a-half months of this year, 78 cases were finalised in the High Court leading to damages payments of €3.671m.

However, another 1,464 cases remain “on hand” and still have to be resolved.