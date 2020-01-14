Gardaí hoping DNA test will identify body parts found in Dublin

Gardaí are hoping DNA tests will assist in identifying human body parts found dumped in a bag on the streets of a Dublin suburb on Monday night.

A post mortem on the remains, due to start soon, will also check for any identifying features, such as tattoos, birthmarks or scars, garda sources said.

The body parts were discovered at around 10pm on a footpath in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, north Dublin.

Local gardaí sealed the area off and a protective tent was erected overnight, pending the arrival of the Technical Bureau this morning.

The State Pathologist and the Coroner were also informed.

Shortly after 11am, the remains were removed by ambulance to the city morgue for a post mortem.

Gardaí are conducting searches at the location and say other body parts may have been dumped elsewhere.

There are reports the bag may have been thrown out of a passing car and that a group of teenagers initially made the grim discovery.

In a statement, gardaí appealed to people worried about persons who went missing in recent days to bring it to their attention.

“Gardaí are seeking any persons who have concerns for a loved one who they have not heard from in the last number of days to contact them at Coolock Garda Station," it said. "Gardaí continue to identify the human body parts with the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland.”

Sources said they are investigating possible links with a missing Louth teenager, amid serious concerns for his safety.

READ MORE Man arrested as €750k worth of drugs seized

In their statement issued this morning, Garda HQ said they were appealing to anyone in the Moatview Gardens/Moatview Drive area of Coolock or in any adjoining roads between 9.30pm and 10pm to contact them.

“In particular, gardaí are seeking assistance from all road users who may have dashcam footage in their vehicles which may assist investigating gardaí,” it said.

It is thought that until gardaí establish the identity of the victim they will not comment extensively on the investigation. A further statement may be issued later today.

Once the PM has established the cause of death, the investigation will be officially upgraded to a murder probe.

Garda sources said that when they have confirmed the identity of the victim it will give them lines of inquiry to investigate.

- Contact Gardaí in Coolock Garda station on 01 - 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.