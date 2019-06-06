News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí honoured by Spanish police

Detective superintendent Seamus Boland
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 04:00 AM

Two gardaí have been honoured by Spanish police for their work in fighting gangland crime.

Detective superintendent Seamus Boland of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau within special crime operations, and a Garda liaison officer attached to security and intelligence, were honoured by the Guardia Civil.

The officers were awarded the merit order cross of the Guardia Civil at a ceremony at the headquarters of the Guardia Civil, in Mallorca.

Co-operation between the forces included assistance provided by gardaí in a case involving the conviction of James Quinn, 35, at a court in Malaga, in June 2018.

Quinn was convicted in relation to the murder of Gary Hutch in September 2015, which sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud, and for illegal weapons possession.

The Garda liaison officer has not been identified for security reasons.

Since the bureau was established in 2015, it has been involved in the seizure of almost 100 weapons, including 11 machine-guns, seven assault rifles, eight shotguns, 55 handguns and five rifles.

Investigations relating to organised crime undertaken by special crime operations have resulted in the seizure of almost €8.5m in cash and drugs with an estimated street value of €155m.

READ MORE

Ireland has open mind on Huawei security concerns raised by US, Varadkar says

More on this topic

CAB arrest man for fraud and theft offences in Dublin

Gardaí search for gunman after man shot outside shopping centre in west Dublin

Man, 20s, arrested over alleged death threat

Gardaí defused armed incident peacefully, commissioner's report finds

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Telling white lies to people with dementia can be acceptable - research

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí

Ted Cunningham refused more time to appeal failed challenge to legality of €3.4m seizure from his home


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »