Gardaí find weapons and explosives in follow-up search in Co Louth

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have carried out follow up searches at a site in Omeath, Co Louth.

Further searches were conducted at lands in an area close to Omeath, Co Louth yesterday as part of a follow-up operation a search on February 1 targeting Dissident Republican Groups.

The operation involved gardaí from the Louth Garda Division, Special Detective Unit and from Special Tactics & Operations Command.

During the operation, gardaí recovered a number of explosives, two firearms and a sizable quantity of ammunition of various calibres.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit of the Irish Defence Forces later visited the site and some of the material was later destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Investigations are ongoing.

