News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí find €3.2m in drugs, hidden among vegetables in truck

Gardaí find €3.2m in drugs, hidden among vegetables in truck
An image of today's drugs seizure in Louth.
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Gardaí have seized an estimated €3.2m worth of cannabis herb, in a search of a commercial haulage vehicle.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Co Louth earlier today, and searched it.

The search yielded cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €3.2m, subject to analysis. The cannabis herb was concealed within a load of fresh vegetables.

Two men, aged 57 and 42, from the UK and Northern Ireland were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being held at Dundalk garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This operation is part of ongoing joint investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK's National Crime Agency under the auspices of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force targeting cross border organised criminal activity.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said: "This very significant seizure of drugs is yet another success arising from ongoing cooperation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency as we jointly protect our communities from drug trafficking.”

Investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat


More in this Section

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'


Lifestyle

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »