Gardaí find €3.2m in drugs, hidden among vegetables in truck

Gardaí have seized an estimated €3.2m worth of cannabis herb, in a search of a commercial haulage vehicle.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Co Louth earlier today, and searched it.

The search yielded cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €3.2m, subject to analysis. The cannabis herb was concealed within a load of fresh vegetables.

Two men, aged 57 and 42, from the UK and Northern Ireland were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being held at Dundalk garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This operation is part of ongoing joint investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK's National Crime Agency under the auspices of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force targeting cross border organised criminal activity.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said: "This very significant seizure of drugs is yet another success arising from ongoing cooperation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency as we jointly protect our communities from drug trafficking.”

Investigations are continuing.