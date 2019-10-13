News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí confirm probe into death of homeless man in Cork is now a murder inquiry

The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Update: A murder inquiry is now underway in Cork after a man who was found beaten and unconscious near a settlement of homeless people died this morning.

In a press conference thsi afternoon Superintendent Mick Comyns said Gardai responded to a call around 12:45am this morning reporting that a tent was on fire and an unconscious man near the tent.

He said: "Gardai arrived at the scene and a man was taken away by ambulance to CUH where a short time afterwards he was pronounced dead.

"As a result of our inquiries from there we set up an incident room, we have a senior investigating officer, we have a family liason officer. The post mortem took place today finishing soon after lunch.

"The man has injuries consistent with an assault. He doesn't have injuries consistent with being in a fire.

"We're appealing for witnesses. This area, at night, there are a lot of people around on foot, and traffic. We're appealing for anyone who was in the area from 11pm to 1am to contact us, particularly if they saw anything of a suspicious nature, or anything at all, really to contact us."

Earlier

A homicide investigation is underway in Cork after a man who was found beaten and unconscious near a settlement of homeless people died this morning.

Emergency services, responding to reports of a burning tent on Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning, found the man - understood to be in his 30s - badly beaten and unconscious.

The man was brought to Cork University Hospital at around 1am but never regained consciousness and died soon after.

The scene in question - just off Western Road and less than 200 metres from the main gates of UCC - is a park that has hosted a tented village of homeless people.

As many as two dozen homeless people are believed to live in the gathering of tents in the area, though none were present this morning after the site was cleared to facilitate forensic investigations and sealed off by a garda cordon.

A blood-stained tent beyond the cordon was visible from the street, while nearby a green tarp has been erected by gardaí to preserve evidence, understood to be the burnt tent that prompted the call to the emergency services.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attended the scene at around 10am this morning, and is expected to conduct a post mortem on the deceased this morning.

The scene has been sealed off at access points both at Mardyke Walk and across the pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the UCC North Mall complex, which is a popular entrance site for recreational walkers and joggers.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who were in Mardyke Walk area between 12 midnight and 1am this morning and who may have witnessed any activity in the area to contact them.

They are also requesting that any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have Dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Gardaí in Cork to launch murder probe after man found beside tent in Mardyke

Gardaí in Cork are due to launch a murder probe after a man in his 30s died shortly after being found unconscious next to a tent in the city.

The man, who had visible injuries, was found by the emergency services at Mardyke Walk at around 1am today.

A tent was also on fire. Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan
The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan

It is believed the tent belonged to the man.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

Gardaí confirmed that a homicide investigation is set to be launched.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk and Olivia Kelleher

