Gardaí concerned for man missing in Dublin for five weeks

Mark McCabe

Gardaí say they are concerned for a man who has been missing in Dublin for more than five weeks.

34-year-old Mark McCabe was last seen on January 17 but was only reported missing in recent days.

Mr McCabe is from the Coolock area and often visits the Dublin city centre.

He is described as being 5'10" in height with short red/brown hair and with blue eyes.

Gardaí are asking anyone who can assist in locating him is to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.