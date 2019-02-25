NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí concerned for man missing in Dublin for five weeks

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 05:29 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Mark McCabe

Gardaí say they are concerned for a man who has been missing in Dublin for more than five weeks.

READ MORE: Parents warned about children playing 'Momo Challenge'

34-year-old Mark McCabe was last seen on January 17 but was only reported missing in recent days.

Mr McCabe is from the Coolock area and often visits the Dublin city centre.

He is described as being 5'10" in height with short red/brown hair and with blue eyes.

Gardaí are asking anyone who can assist in locating him is to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal for for public's help in locating missing Icelandic man in Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance in finding Mayo teenager

Major search to take place for missing Icelandic man in Dublin

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager


KEYWORDS

Missing PersonDublin

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Massive Attack new tour more deconstruction than celebration

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »