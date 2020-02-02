Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin

Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in the Blackrock area of Dublin have been charged by gardaí.

Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght on Thursday night noticed a car acting suspiciously at junction 13 on the M50, before beginning to follow it.

The patrol car chased the vehicle onto the M50 and was joined by the garda helipcopter in pursuit of the car.

A number of people who were travelling in the car jumped out on the M1 near Dundalk and ran into a field.

Three people were arrested a short distance away and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries during the arrest while property from one of the burglaries was recovered on the M50.

Two men in their 20s have been charged in relation to burglaries and will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning.

The youth arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Office.

Investigations are continuing.