News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin

Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 10:55 AM

Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in the Blackrock area of Dublin have been charged by gardaí.

Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght on Thursday night noticed a car acting suspiciously at junction 13 on the M50, before beginning to follow it.

The patrol car chased the vehicle onto the M50 and was joined by the garda helipcopter in pursuit of the car.

A number of people who were travelling in the car jumped out on the M1 near Dundalk and ran into a field.

Three people were arrested a short distance away and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries during the arrest while property from one of the burglaries was recovered on the M50.

Two men in their 20s have been charged in relation to burglaries and will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning.

The youth arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Office.

Investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Garda injured as six people arrested during 'Free Speech' protest


burglaryDublincrime

More in this Section

Tonight's Lotto results are inTonight's Lotto results are in

Protesters clash during rally against free speech legislationProtesters clash during rally against free speech legislation

Hundreds join Stormont protest to demand better mental health servicesHundreds join Stormont protest to demand better mental health services

Gardaí seek man, 31, missing from LaoisGardaí seek man, 31, missing from Laois


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »