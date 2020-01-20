Gardaí charge man in connection with burglary and assault in Tipperary

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary and an assault in County Tipperary in December.

The burglary took place at a house in Woodview Close, Nenagh, and the assault happened in Yewston, Nenagh. Both took place on December 23, last.

Yesterday morning, Gardaí with help from Immigration Gardaí at Dublin Airport arrested the man in his 20s as he was about to check in to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station and detained before being charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon.

At around 3.30am on December 23, two men entered a house in Woodview Close and assaulted a man in his 30s who sustained a number of cuts and bruises but did not require medical treatment.

On the same day at around 11.30pm, a man was also assaulted with what is believed to be a hammer outside a house in Yewston Estate, Nenagh. The man was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.