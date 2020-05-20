Gardaí called to McDonald's as huge queues form at reopened restaurants

Gardaí have been called to a number of McDonald's restaurants in Dublin due to large queues.
Six McDonald's branches opened at 11am this morning for drive-through as part of a phased reopening.
McDonald's Nutgrove is jammers holy moly #McDonalds #Dublin @rtenews pic.twitter.com/wTifRX8R4h— Vxlks ☘ (@vxlks) May 20, 2020
It has been eight weeks since McDonald's closed all of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland.
McDonald’s has introduced several changes to restaurants, including:
McDonald’s is working closely with local authorities and the Gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes, if queues cause disruption at busier sites.