Gardaí arrest man in relation to Tipperary assaults

Gardaí investigating two assaults in Clonmel, Co Tipperary yesterday have arrested a man in his 30s.

The man was arrested in Tipperary this evening and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station. He can be detained up to 24 hours.

In the first incident, a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel.

In the second incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man at Western Road. Neither victim was seriously injured.

The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.