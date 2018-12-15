NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man, 40s, dies in Cork road collision

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 09:23 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died after he was struck by a car in Cork.

The collision occurred on the Kinsale Road in Cork city between 5am and 5.45am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was arrested and remains in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road is closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

CorkRoad Collision !ad-sensitive

Related Articles

Man critically ill after Limerick collision named locally

Man remains in critical condition after collision in Limerick

Man in critical condition after four-car accident in Wicklow

Car goes into river after collision in Co. Cork

More in this Section

Garda appeal after man with gun robs cash box from cash in transit van in Dublin

Garda had time to avoid hitting woman when he first saw her crossing road, expert witness tells trial

Abortion services available from January 1, but will be limited, Harris admits

Man, 28, charged with fatal Waterford assault


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »