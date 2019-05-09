NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 02:21 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Dublin 8.

The crash happened at 2.00am on Parkgate St outbound towards Conyngham Road on May 5.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and continued in the direction of Islandbridge.

A 28 year-old-man was taken by ambulance to The Mater Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular:

  • Anyone who travelled along Conyngham Road on May 5 between 1.50am and 2.20am;

  • Anyone with dashcam footage that was travelling along this route or travelling along the South Quays between 1.50am and 2.20am;

  • Anyone who noticed a black coloured vehicle with new damage to the passenger side in the last few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01 6669700 or 1800 666 111.

More on this topic

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Minister for Finance urged not to rely on Corporation Tax to fund State expenditure

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

Five schools take on calf rearing task

KEYWORDS

CrashHit And RunDublin

More in this Section

Fórsa calls for reform of local authorities

Economist: Government should 'look at the broadband plan again'

Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin

One in Four group welcomes calls to ban public from rape trials in North


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »