Gardaí appeal for witnesses after toddler injured in hit and run in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information following a hit and run in Cork.

At around 6pm yesterday evening, a toddler was struck by a passing motorist on Oliver Plunkett Street, Bandon.

The two-year-old boy was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are not life-threatening.

The vehicle involved failed to stop and drove in the direction of Bandon Fire Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, anyone who was in the area or travelling on Oliver Plunkett Street, Bandon at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information.

They particularly are appealing to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station 023- 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.