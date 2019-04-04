NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 40-year-old from Louth

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 01:42 PM

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in locating a missing 40-year-old from Louth.

Daniel McMahon was last seen at his home in Ardee, Co. Louth on Monday, April 1.

Daniel is described as being 6'2", with a shaven head, brown eyes and glasses.

When last seen Daniel was wearing a wine coloured top, blue jeans and navy 'New Balance' runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

KEYWORDS

MissingLouth

