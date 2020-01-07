Garda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festival

A Garda has described the impact of a violent assault on her during her first ever arrest on the job, outlining how her children could not understand why she would be left with marks and bruises on her face while at work.

“As a member of An Garda Siochana I find that people forget that we are human,” the Garda said in her victim impact statement. “We have personal lives and live like they all do.

“It hurt me to explain to my children what had happened to me at work when they saw the cuts on my face and arms.”

The victim impact statement was read out at Clonakilty District Court where Anna Kowalik was due to have her sentencing finalised in relation to the incident, which took place in August 2017.

The 29-year-old, with a previous address at 18 Stonewood in Clonakilty, Co. Cork, had previously pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on the Garda on August 28, 2017, at the Timoleague Music Festival.

A year ago she paid fines totalling €1,000 in relation to other public order offences committed during the same incident, and she was told to gather and pay €1,000 in compensation to the victim.

When the matter came back before Judge James McNulty today, Ms Kowalik said she did not have the money and, alongside her solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, explained the circumstances.

Ms Kowalik said that in the past year her mother had died in Poland and she had to cover the funeral costs. She also said her relationship had ended and that she had become homeless and was currently staying with a friend, with her children, and also working 19 hours a week.

READ MORE Flight diverts to Shannon with passenger suffering 'psychotic' episode on board

Mr Fleming said if his client had another six months she would gather the sum of compensation.

Judge McNulty asked Ms Kowalik to look at photographs of the Garda taken after the assault.

“I really apologise for what I did and I really understand how bad it was,” Ms Kowalik said.

She said she had very little recollection of the incident and was “really shocked” when she later saw the statements.

“I would have never thought I would have done anything like this,” she told the judge. “I am really disappointed with myself.”

Mr Fleming said his client had written a letter of apology to the Garda and had two previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Judge McNulty then read out the victim impact statement, in which the Garda outlined how her children could not understand why anyone had injured their mother when at work.

She said she had already dealt with a number of intoxicated people that night and was then subjected to a “violent assault”.

In her letter she [Ms Kowalik] said she did not remember anything of the night. Funnily, I will never forget the incident.

She said as a junior Garda it was her first arrest and that it did knock her confidence, although only temporarily.

Judge McNulty sentenced Ms Kowalik to seven months in prison, and another seven months in jail for obstruction, but suspended both for two years on the basis that she keep the peace and pay compensation to the victim within six months - “for her to spend with her children as she sees fit”.