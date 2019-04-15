Garda civilian workers need ‘better knowledge of organisation’

Garda frontline supervisors are calling for the landmark civilianisation process within the organisation to be halted until a study is conducted on the issue.

The issue is to be debated at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, which will be addressed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan this afternoon and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris tomorrow.

It comes as a special meeting of the AGSI national executive was held yesterday to formulate a response to allegations that a member is under investigation for conducting external security consultancy work.

Expanding civilian numbers and freeing up gardaí for the frontline is a key plank of Government, Garda, and Policing Authority strategies to reform the organisation, with targets to employ 4,000 civilians by 2021. Mr Harris now refers to Garda civilian employees as Garda staff.

AGSI delegates from Donegal are calling on the national executive to request the commissioner “to delay the further implementation of civilianisation” under the Garda Modernisation and Renewal Programme. It wants a pause in the process until “a skills need analysis” is done to ensure incoming Garda staff best match the needs of the organisation.

AGSI general secretary John Jacob said it supports Garda management’s implementation of civilianisation and welcomes the additional staff, but added that “at no point” has there been an assessment of the specific roles the civilians would perform and a requirement that those hired “have the necessary skill sets”.

He said: “Our experience is that the people have no knowledge of the Garda organisation or the role they are performing. It is a steep learning curve and it’s not fair on them.”

He said AGSI is asking Garda management to “identify the roles and skill sets and then to look for people with those skills”.

Another motion at the conference calls on the association to “condemn the continuous neglect of training” for members, including on legislation and policy.

Mr Jacob said the association has been banging the drum on the lack of training for “quite a while”.

“Training was the first thing to be hit under recession,” he said.

“There has been very little in-service training since 2011 and, for most, there has been none.”

He pointed to the “debacle” over the Domestic Violence Act, which came into effect last January — saying there was no training until after the legislation was introduced and that they are now “playing catch-up”.

Meanwhile, the AGSI national executive met yesterday to formulate a strategy in relation to allegations concerning a member — and was due to issue a statement on the matter.