Garda appeal after more than 20 cars 'keyed' in Co Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after more than 20 cars were damaged in the centre of Macroom town.

It is understood that the vehicles, which were parked on Castle Street and New Street in the town, were 'keyed' with an unknown object.

Gardaí in Macroom say that more than 20 vehicles were damaged between 2.15am and 3.15am on Sunday, February 24.

Inspector Eamon Brady of Macroom Garda Station appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in those areas at the time and who have dash cam footage," he said.

"If your vehicle was also damaged and you have not reported it, please call us. Gardaí can be contacted at Macroom Garda Station on 026-2059."

It is the latest in a series of incidents in West Cork.

Gardaí in Kinsale are still appealing for witnesses and liaising with the local yacht club and harbourmaster regarding the theft of three outboard engines on February 18.

While the engines have since been returned, garda investigations into the matter are continuing.

On February 3, gardaí also reported 35 thefts from vehicles in housing estates in Clonakilty, Belgooly and Riverstick. Most of the vehicles were unlocked.

The incidents prompted local gardaí to remind residents to 'park smart.'