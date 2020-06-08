Galway voted as most popular destination for Irish people to travel to after lockdown

As lockdown meant many people's summer plans went by the wayside, a new survey has identified the destination where Irish people want to travel to the most as a 'staycation' is on the cards after the Covid crisis ends.

Irish sustainable backpack company SunDrift commissioned a survey of 500 people - with 90% saying they intended to travel more after the lockdown ends. With staying in Ireland preferred to a trip abroad by the respondents, Galway was the most popular choice for a weekend away when the country opens up again.

Kerry, Wexford, Cork, Donegal and Sligo also proved popular with people intent on getting out of the house when the restrictions are lifted.

Speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris declared that "we may be able to get the summer back” as the country enters Phase 2 of the roadmap to opening up the economy again.

Fiona Parfrey, Founder of SunDrift, said “Having been confined for the past couple of months it’s clear form our survey that the Irish public have every intention of getting outdoors, exploring and making new memories as soon as the opportunity arises.

"We may have been grounded this summer but it seems Irish travellers have every intention of taking flight once things return to normal,” she added.