The GALA LGBT awards will take place in the Mansion House in Dublin today.

The awards honour those who work for a better future for LGBT people in Ireland and worldwide.

Previous recipients include former President Mary McAleese and Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

Anne Doyle, along with social media influencer James Kavanagh, will announce the winners from a shortlist of nominees in 15 categories including the results of a public vote in two of these.

Among the categories are: Volunteer of the Year

Event of the Year

LGBT+ Young Trailblazer

Sports Award

Outstanding Company