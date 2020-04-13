GAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatherings

Summer gatherings, including the GAA championships, have been cast into doubt by one of the country's leading doctors.

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE and a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team said today that there is "uncertainty" over how Covid-19 will spread after the peak and past the lifting of social distancing guidelines.

Dr Henry, speaking as part of the HSE's weekly briefing on the outbreak, said that worldwide evidence was showing that the virus doesn't peak and immediately end and said that modelling data was based on the loosening and tightening of social measures.

"Why would we beat that curve down, hopefully crushing it in the coming weeks if we all buckle down, if suddenly we all decided to congregate on beaches and football stadiums or matches?"

Dr Henry said that he could not say for sure whether the GAA championships particularly would be able to go ahead, but said that there was likely to be a second wave of infection.