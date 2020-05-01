Further discussions due on practicalities of holding Leaving Cert this year

Further discussions will be held next week on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate Examinations later this year.

They are due to take place on July 29.

A stakeholders meeting took place today to discuss how the exams could take place, given the constraints of social distancing and other requirements.

The Department of Education says the group will meet again on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, it was announced that schools could decide to arrange their own forms of assessment for this year’s Junior Cert students.

The school-based assessments, which were planned to be held in the autumn to take the place of the cancelled written exams in June, can now be completed by students before they get their summer holidays.

Schools will have the autonomy to assess students in whatever form they feel is best, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced today.

Options include school-designed examinations, tasks, projects, assignments, essay-style questions, presentations, or other tasks agreed at a local level.

Guidance for schools on reporting to students and parents, developed with the advice of the advisory group of stakeholders, will be published by the Department of Education.

All third-year Junior Cycle students will also be awarded certificates for completing the Junior Cycle by the Department of Education.

