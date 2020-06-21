Funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to take place today

A State funeral will take place in Charlestown, Co Mayo later for Detective Garda https://www.irishexaminer.com/maintopics/colm-horkan-4965.html.

The officer was killed on Wednesday night.

Funeral mass is due to begin at midday, along with a minute silence outside Garda Stations across the country as current and past members of the force pause, along with members of the public.

The Taoiseach and President, Michael D Higgins will be in the Phoenix Park where the minutes silence will begin with a ringing of the peace bell.

The hearse with the body of Detective Garda Colm Horkan arrives in Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon on Friday evening. Picture: Michael McCormack/PA Wire

Due to Covid-19 restrictions only immediate family is allowed inside the church, but huge crowds are expected to line the streets of Charlestown to pay their respects.

The officer died after a shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon - where he was stationed - on Wednesday.

Following the State funeral, Detective Horkan’s remains will be brought to the nearby cemetery for burial.