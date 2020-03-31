Fuel allowance to be extended in response to Covid-19

The Government today announced that the Fuel Allowance season will be extended for four weeks in response to the Covid-19 emergency.
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced that the Fuel Allowance would be extended from April 10 to May 8.
"At a time where we wish people to stay at home to stay safe, it makes perfect sense to extend the Fuel Season for existing eligible customers on a once-off basis by four weeks, to 8 May 2020, in order to ensure the most vulnerable groups are provided with additional targeted financial supports in a timely and efficient manner," said Minister Doherty.
The Fuel Allowance payment is made to over 370,000 of the most disadvantaged households in the country including pensioners and those with disabilities, who are most at risk of fuel poverty.
Minister Donohoe said that by extending the payment it will ensure those people will have one less thing to worry about and can remain safe and warm in their homes.
The allowance is currently paid at a rate of €24.50 and is paid alongside the customer's primary welfare payment.