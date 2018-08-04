Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fourth Labour councillor calls on Howlin to stand aside as party leader

Saturday, August 04, 2018 - 04:20 AM
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Correspondent

Pressure is mounting on Brendan Howlin to resign as Labour leader after a fourth party member publicly called on him to stand aside.

Councillor Pamela Kearns has joined fellow elected party members in calling for a change of leadership as Labour continues to languish on low ratings in the polls.

Brendan Howlin

Some grassroots members now believe that a significant shake-up is needed to claw back support, with some backing Tipperary TD Alan Kelly to take over.

In her statement, which called on Mr Howlin to resign, Ms Kearns said: “We suffered the worst election defeat in the history of our party in 2016 and since then matters have gone from bad to worse.”

She said the fact that a leadership contest was not held after the last general election was “immensely damaging” to the morale of many members of the party.

“Our activists deserve better,” said the South Dublin county councillor.

While saying Mr Howlin has served the country well and has been an excellent parliamentarian, Ms Kearns said it is now time for him to stand aside so a leadership election can be held.

“We have consistently polled well below our general election result," she wrote. 

Regrettably, Brendan has not been able to reverse this negative trend and it is my belief that only a change of leadership and a fresh approach can unite the party and achieve the momentum we need to move forward.

Earlier this week, Cllr Noel Tuohy, Cllr Terry O’Brien, and Cllr Mick Duff called for Mr Howlin’s resignation as the party leader.

Laois-based councillor Noel Tuohy, who is backing Mr Kelly, warned that the party’s 3% polling rate means it is “close to implosion”.

He said: “We cannot be oblivious or blind to the current standing and status of our once great and formidable party in the court of public opinion languishing now within the margin of error at 3%.”

A Labour Party spokesperson declined to comment on the calls for Mr Howlin to stand down.


KEYWORDS

Brendan Howlin

Related Articles

Three Labour councillors call for leadership change within the party

More in this Section

HSE saves over €3m for tax-payer in Viagra-style drug spend last year

Higher temperatures to make a brief return for bank holiday weekend

New armed forces chief’s pledge over ‘vexatious claims’ is insulting – Sinn Fein

Transport group appointments aim to improve accessibility for disabled


Today's Stories

Courts become a new battleground in the battle against global warming

Researcher sheds light on Ireland of 1300s

Site owner may be jailed over waste

Number of complaints received by Gsoc rises by 10%

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 01, 2018

    • 3
    • 27
    • 38
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »