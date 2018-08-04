Fourth Labour councillor calls on Howlin to stand aside as party leader

Pressure is mounting on Brendan Howlin to resign as Labour leader after a fourth party member publicly called on him to stand aside.

Councillor Pamela Kearns has joined fellow elected party members in calling for a change of leadership as Labour continues to languish on low ratings in the polls.

Brendan Howlin

Some grassroots members now believe that a significant shake-up is needed to claw back support, with some backing Tipperary TD Alan Kelly to take over.

In her statement, which called on Mr Howlin to resign, Ms Kearns said: “We suffered the worst election defeat in the history of our party in 2016 and since then matters have gone from bad to worse.”

She said the fact that a leadership contest was not held after the last general election was “immensely damaging” to the morale of many members of the party.

“Our activists deserve better,” said the South Dublin county councillor.

While saying Mr Howlin has served the country well and has been an excellent parliamentarian, Ms Kearns said it is now time for him to stand aside so a leadership election can be held.

“We have consistently polled well below our general election result," she wrote.

Regrettably, Brendan has not been able to reverse this negative trend and it is my belief that only a change of leadership and a fresh approach can unite the party and achieve the momentum we need to move forward.

Earlier this week, Cllr Noel Tuohy, Cllr Terry O’Brien, and Cllr Mick Duff called for Mr Howlin’s resignation as the party leader.

Laois-based councillor Noel Tuohy, who is backing Mr Kelly, warned that the party’s 3% polling rate means it is “close to implosion”.

He said: “We cannot be oblivious or blind to the current standing and status of our once great and formidable party in the court of public opinion languishing now within the margin of error at 3%.”

A Labour Party spokesperson declined to comment on the calls for Mr Howlin to stand down.