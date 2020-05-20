Four new Covid-19 clusters confirmed in meat processing plants in last week

A further four Covid-19 clusters have been confirmed in meat processing plants in the past seven days, bringing the total to 16.

They account for 828 cases, an increase of 328 over the week.

Meat Industry Ireland said it is disappointed by the rise and is taking guidance from the HSE to prevent further outbreaks.

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said the trend is "worrying".

"There is a national outbreak control team in place," he said.

"It is concerning and certain it will be one of the topics for our NPHET discussion this Friday."

He added: "Just to say as well those part of the work that the outbreak team is doing, I know guidance is issued to all of the facilities and employers, setting out the kids of steps that should be taken to mitigate the worst effects in those settings."

