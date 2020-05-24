News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Four deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmed

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 05:03 PM

Four more people with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

There have now been a total 1,608 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 57 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 24,639.

Of the total cases confirmed, 3,222 people (13%) have been hospitalised with 394 people admitted to ICU.

Healthcare workers make up 7,819 of the cases.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%).

Meanwhile, the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 506 after one more death was reported today by the Department of Health.

The department also reported a further 25 cases of confirmed Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland to 4,570.

The number of people tested for the virus over the last 24 hours was 1,370.

