Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen taken seriously ill; family at his side

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 03:12 PM

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is being treated in a Dublin hospital after falling seriously ill last night.

It has been confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Mr Cowen is in a very serious condition in the Beacon Hospital in the capital after suffering a suspected bleed on his brain.

The former Fianna Fáil leader, aged 59, was rushed to hospital in Dublin on Thursday where he is still being treated.

Sources close to the Offaly-born politician confirmed that he is “seriously ill” in hospital and his family are by his side.

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen was hospitalised recently after taking ill at an Oireachtas golf society event.

The event, at Lahinch Golf Club, the venue for the Irish Open which is on this week, is attended by members of the Oireachtas past and present, as well as staff and the media.

Among those present was another former taoiseach, Enda Kenny.

It is understood Mr Cowen arrived at the Captain’s prize event, hosted by Michael Harty, an Independent TD for Clare and captain of the Oireachtas golf society, but was feeling unwell as he reached the venue on Thursday, April 25.

Mr Cowen retired from politics in 2011 following the impact of the economic crash on Fianna Fáil, aged just 52. Since leaving politics, he has maintained a low public profile but has engaged in a number of business interests.

More to follow.

