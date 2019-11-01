News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former social worker with child protection agency jailed on child abuse image charges

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 01:47 PM

A former social worker who worked with the child and family agency Tusla for over a decade has been jailed at the Circuit Criminal Court in Cork after he admitted possessing imagery and videos of child abuse.

Denis O'Donovan, whose address was given as Forest Ridge, Doughcloyne, Togher in Cork, was sentenced to three years in prison with with two years suspended

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the images accessed by O'Donovan were vile.

O'Donovan pleaded guilty to possession of 2,350 images and 14 video files.

