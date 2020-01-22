Former Magdalene Laundry to become centre for third-level education

Dublin City councillors have backed a plan to turn the old Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin into a centre for third-level education.

The plan also includes social housing for older people and a memorial for the victims and survivors of institutional homes.

Councillors voted to block the sale of the site to a Japanese hotel chain in 2018.

Social Democrats councillor Gary Gannon says the local authority outlined its plans at a meeting yesterday.

"It is going to be some sort of third level education facility and we have been in talks with different colleges," said Mr Gannon.

"Remember, Dublin 1 has one of the lowest access to third level rates in the whole country.

"It is only 21% of people get any form of college education so that will make a massive difference."